Bowling Green dance studio gets a jump on the holidays with free performance of 'The Nutcracker: All Jazzed Up!'

The performance will be held on Oct. 26 at the Wood County Committee on Aging.

It's never too early to get in the holiday spirit, and one Bowling Green dance studio is already setting the tone for the season.

Julie's Dance Studio will hold a free performance for the community, showcasing the first half of its show entitled "The Nutcracker: All Jazzed Up!" on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

The rendition of the holiday classic is based on the traditional ballet, but with some twists, including tap and jazz.

The performance will be held at the Wood County Committee on Aging at 140 S. Grove St. in Bowling Green.