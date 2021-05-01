Julie East appointed to serve as county recorder after death of Phil Copeland

TOLEDO, Ohio — An acting Lucas County recorder is now in place following the death of Lucas County Recorder Phil Copeland.
Julie East will now serve as Lucas County recorder. She is the chief deputy recorder for the county and steps into the role following Copeland's Jan. 1 death.
The Lucas County Democratic Party has 45 days to choose a candidate to fill the spot.
Copeland died the morning of Jan. 1, confirmed by close friend and Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.
Gerken, a fellow Democrat, described his death as "a shock." He tells WTOL 11 that Copeland was a gentleman and friend for life. Gerken said that as Chief Officer for Local 500 of the Laborer's International Union, Copeland was responsible for helping to start thousands of careers for Toledoans. It was a trend he continued to advocate as a member of Toledo City Council.