Julie East appointed to serve as county recorder after death of Phil Copeland

Copeland died Jan. 1 at age 75. East has been serving as chief deputy Lucas County recorder.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An acting Lucas County recorder is now in place following the death of Lucas County Recorder Phil Copeland.

Julie East will now serve as Lucas County recorder. She is the chief deputy recorder for the county and steps into the role following Copeland's Jan. 1 death.

The Lucas County Democratic Party has 45 days to choose a candidate to fill the spot.

Copeland died the morning of Jan. 1, confirmed by close friend and Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.