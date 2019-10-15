ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A Michigan judge has rejected a request to keep a 14-year-old boy on life support so his family can find another hospital.

Washtenaw County Judge David Swartz says he has no power to intervene, although he understands the family's "heartbreak." An attorney says he would rush to appeal the decision to a higher court Tuesday.

Bobby Reyes of Monroe County has been on life support since an asthma attack in September. But Mott's Children's Hospital at the University of Michigan says he won't recover. The hospital says continued life support violates professional standards if there is a cessation of a patient's brain functions.

But the hospital is willing to transfer Bobby if another facility can be found. Attorney Bill Amadeo says the family is working on it.

On Monday, night, Bobby's friends and family prayed for a miracle. The hospital has done multiple tests, showing that after Bobby suffered an asthma attack, he went into cardiac arrest. He has no brain function and no blood flow to his brain.

The family is fighting the hospital to keep him on life support.

"Everybody's very touched by this story. I think would be the best way to describe it. They're very worried for Bobby, worried for the family," friend Rebecca McGlynn said. "If this was our child, we would hope that somebody would do the same for us, and we want them to know we are behind them 100%."