Judge allows new order limiting Ohio alcohol sales to remain in effect amid lawsuit

The attorney representing the businesses said the suit is filed against Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.

An order banning the sale of alcohol at Ohio bars and restaurants after 10 p.m. will remain in effect amid a lawsuit filed against the state, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Judge Kim Brown decided not to grant a temporary restraining order after hearing from both sides.

The suit was filed Tuesday against Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Liquor Control Commission by several Columbus bars and restaurants.

Mike DeWine signed the order last week saying it would help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The ruling states that these types of establishments, including bars and restaurants, can sell alcohol up until 10 p.m. and consumption of alcohol must end by 11 p.m.

The suit also names the Ohio Department of Public Safety which oversees the Ohio Investigative Unit, the attorney said. That is the agency that handles the business citations.

The attorney for the businesses, Ed Hastie, told 10TV they feel the ruling is unconstitutional and has a lack of due process.

Hastie said Wednesday the rule is "arbitrary, discriminatory and unreasonable."