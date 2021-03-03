U.S. Senate hopeful Josh Mandel calls for Gov. DeWine to lift Ohio's mask mandate and fully reopen the state

'Today I call for Ohio to fully re-open and allow Ohioans to get back to work, get their kids back to school, and remove our statewide mask mandate.'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on Feb. 10, 2021.

Less than 24 hours after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was reopening the state and lifting its mask mandate, a call is now being made for Gov. Mike DeWine to do the same here in Ohio.

"Today we demand that Governor DeWine remove all restrictions on Ohioans and allow our families and communities to make decisions without the heavy hand of government crippling their liberties any longer," according to a statement released Wednesday morning from U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel, who is running for the seat being vacated by outgoing Sen. Rob Portman.

Here's what Mandel is asking from Gov. DeWine regarding the state's COVID-19 restrictions:

Remove statewide mask mandate

Remove all restrictions on businesses, including capacity limits

Require that all schools open for in-person instruction

Re-open Ohio so our business and communities can thrive

Read Mandel's full statement below:

Mike DeWine and Amy Acton have done a horrible job handling the COVID response and completely trampled on the freedoms, liberties, and livelihoods of everyday Ohioans. Today I call for Ohio to fully re-open and allow Ohioans to get back to work, get their kids back to school, and remove our statewide mask mandate.

Ohioans have suffered for almost a year due to misinformation from Amy Acton, Anthony Fauci and Mike DeWine, who thought they were better equipped to make decisions that Moms and Dads, small business owners, and faith leaders. Today we demand that Governor DeWine remove all restrictions on Ohioans and allow our families and communities to make decisions without the heavy hand of government crippling their liberties any longer.

I’m calling on Gov DeWine to immediately:



- Remove statewide mask mandate

- Remove all restrictions on businesses including capacity limits

- Require that all schools open for in-person instruction

- Re-open Ohio so our businesses & communities can thrive#Freedom #Liberty 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UGgJpKf7o2 — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) March 3, 2021

Mandel, the former two-term Ohio Treasurer, also spoke with 3News last month after announcing his Senate bid. During the conversation, he pledged to carry on former President Donald Trump's agenda.

"I've been watching this sham and unconstitutional impeachment, and it's really made my blood boil and it's motivated me to run for the U.S. Senate," he said on Feb. 10. "I want to go to Washington to stand up for the Trump 'America First' agenda."