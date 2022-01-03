JoJuan Armour steps down as Toledo's leader against gun violence

Toledo City Council member John Hobbs III announced Armour put in his two weeks' notice during a council meeting Tuesday, saying city leaders had "failed him."

TOLEDO, Ohio — JoJuan Armour, the program manager for Toledo's gun violence reduction initiative, resigned on Monday.

Toledo City Council member John Hobbs III revealed that Armour had put in his two weeks' notice during a council meeting Tuesday evening. It is unclear why Armour stepped down. However, during Tuesday's meeting, Hobbs said city leaders had "failed him."

Armour took on the role in February of last year, which was created as a way for the city to work with residents, community partners, and law enforcement to develop a strategy to reduce gun violence.

Before he was appointed to the position by Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Armour served as a student wellness and family liaison at the Columbus Arts and Technology Academy. He was also a quality assurance program manager for the Urban Minority Alcohol and Drug Abuse Outreach Program (UMADAOP) and at one point, a professional athlete.

It is unclear what will happen to the position once Armour fulfills his notice.

