The blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Maumee United Methodist Church.

TOLEDO, Ohio — March is Red Cross Month and you can recognize the everyday heroes of the Red Cross who help save lives by donating blood.

Join us for the WTOL 11 blood drive Friday, March 25.

The blood drive will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maumee United Methodist Church at 405 Sackett Street in Maumee.

Use the code WTOLELEVEN to schedule your appointment today at RedCrossBlood.org.

Registrations are encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome too.

Blood donors of all types are needed.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all need blood.