66-year-old man to swim Maumee River for second time in a year

Joe Sparks is swimming 10 miles in the Maumee River Tuesday, double his distance last year, to raise money for women's shelter NAOMI.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is of Sparks' first swim aired Sept. 12, 2021.

Some organizations host community 5K runs to fundraise for local organizations.

66-year-old Joe Sparks is swimming 10 miles, almost triple the distance of a 5K, on Tuesday to fundraise for NAOMI, -- New Attitude On My Image -- a shelter and support center for women overcoming alcohol and substance abuse.

Sparks is the owner of Joe's Yoga & Fitness in Perrysburg and has taught yoga to NAOMI residents. He hopes to help the organization recover from the pandemic through the fundraising event.

The swim will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hood Park dock in downtown Perrysburg by the Commodore Perry statue and end at approximately 3 p.m. near the Glass City Metropark.

The event will be followed by a celebratory gathering near the park pavilion.

Sparks requests donations of $2 to $50 per mile swam. Donations can be given here.

This is Sparks' second bi-annual fundraising swim. On Sept. 12, 2021, Sparks swam five miles of the Maumee River in two-and-a-half hours. He began at the Maple Street Boat Launch in Perrysburg and ended at the Veterans Memorial Park in Rossford.

Last swim's funds went to the international organization No Limits for Women and Girls.

"Most of what hurts, is from domestic violence, from the partners in their lives. And I thought, we as men can do a better job. We can think well of women. So I thought they inspired me, I wanted to kind of match their courage, their bravery," Sparks said at last year's swim.