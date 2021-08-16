'Cuyahoga County is ready': Global Cleveland rep says Northeast Ohio ready to welcome Afghan refugees

"We, as a community and as a people, are ready to answer the call and open our doors to our Afghan brothers and sisters in need."

CLEVELAND — Amid the ongoing crisis in the middle east as the Taliban moves into Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, one Northeast Ohio official is extending a hand out to Afghan refugees in need.

President of Global Cleveland Joe Cimperman on Monday released a statement following the latest developments out of the Middle East, offering both a show of solidarity, as well as assistance to those in need.

"There is a great tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan right before our eyes, as tens of thousands of people flee the Taliban, fearing for their lives and the lives of those they love. Cleveland is ready. Cuyahoga County is ready. We, as a community and as a people, are ready to answer the call and open our doors to our Afghan brothers and sisters in need. With open arms we will accept the Afghan people."

Cimperman went on to say that Cleveland has welcomed refugees before and that it is time, more than ever, to do it again.

"Cleveland has welcomed people from across the world in the past century and we are ready to do so again. We are a welcoming city, a welcoming community, and a welcoming people! The world is watching. History shows us we have done this before. Our hearts tell us we need to do this again," Cimperman wrote.

