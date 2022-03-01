Thousands of jobs coming to Wood County in 2022

Many major companies are bringing new facilities and new jobs to northwest Ohio.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Many major companies are either breaking ground or adding to their staff in 2022. This will create many more jobs in northwest Ohio.

Peloton, First Solar, UPS and Amazon are just a few of the big names bringing jobs to Wood County.

Peloton already broke ground in the summer of 2021, bringing 2,100 new jobs to Wood County in 2023. The 400-million dollar facility is located in Luckey and is nearly 200 acres.

First Solar is investing $680 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Lake Township, right next to their existing facility. That will add another 500 jobs to the area.

Additionally UPS is creating another 400 jobs in the county.

While most of these projects won't be fully operational until early 2023, some jobs will start to pop up this year. Construction will be the focus in 2022 for many of these projects.

Construction and production jobs, general manufacturing, skilled trades and management positions are just a few categories of the jobs on the way.