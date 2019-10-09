FREMONT, Ohio — Only a few days after more than 100 people in Sandusky and Seneca Counties lost their jobs, dozens of local employers came together to help those who were laid off potentially find new work.

Monday morning, more than 40 local employers sent representatives to a quickly organized job fair at the Sandusky County OhioMeansJobs offices.

The event was for the 110 Sandusky County residents and 60 Seneca County residents who lost their jobs on Friday, when their employer Atlas Industries abruptly shuttered their local operations on Friday.

"Quite a hustle and bustle, I mean, we threw this together very, very quickly. We contacted all of the employers that we knew, we had employers calling us even to the last minute asking can we come, and we're like yes, the more the merrier," Janet Quaintance, workforce development coordinator with OhioMeansJobs said.

Many of the employers on site Monday said Atlas employees have job skills such as CNC operations, machining, and truck driving that are currently in demand in our area.

"There's a transition of skills. You never know how it can manifest itself. So, we're willing to listen to anybody," Rob Monak with Iron Workers Local 55 said.

For the for Atlas employees, many of whom dedicated decades of their lives to their job at Atlas, this emergency job fair is a life saver. Michael Ross who had worked at Atlas for 23 years, said it was a chance to perhaps start up a brand new career in a new field.

"What I am planning to do with the rest of my life; a lot of people are looking at this as real downfall, but I'm trying to stay optimistic and look at this as an opportunity to change the direction of my life for both me and my family," Ross said.

And, if you missed Monday's job fair, you can always visit the Sandusky County OhioMeansJobs office in person or online. For the Seneca County Atlas employees who also lost their jobs Friday, The Seneca County OhioMeansJobs office is opening their doors and offering resume building and job seeking services as well.

RELATED: Amazon going on hiring spree in Seattle, across the country

RELATED: Atlas Industries closing facilities in Tiffin and Fremont, affecting 110 workers

RELATED: Detroit Metropolitan Airport to host second concessions job fair