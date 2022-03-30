J&M Cruise Lines launching Toledo ferry to Put-in-Bay, other locations

Other destinations on the 65-foot-long Glass City Pearl include Detroit and Cleveland.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You will soon be able to travel to the Lake Erie Islands from Toledo.

J&M Cruise Lines announced Wednesday it is launching a 65-foot-long vessel this year for a mix of public and private trips. Destinations include Put-in-Bay, Cleveland and Detroit.

Tickets will be available through the company's website. Private chartered cruises will be available for weddings, birthdays, fishing charters and other special occasions.

The Glass City Pearl is sailing to Toledo from Connecticut where it was used as a party boat. The boat will be inspected by the Coast Guard upon arrival and docked behind One SeaGate.

The Glass City Pearl is adorned with glass windows on all sides and seats 105 passengers, but could add more capacity. It can travel up to 20 mph.