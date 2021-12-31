Jim's Towing offering free rides on New Year's Eve in Monroe County

The service doesn't expire after the first of the year, Jim's Towing offers this safer option to get home 365 days a year. Just call 734-242-4500.

MONROE, Michigan — If you plan to ring in the new year Friday night with some cocktails, Jim's Towing in Monroe County is offering a safe way home.

The company will transport both you and your vehicle home free of charge.

But the service doesn't expire after the first of the year, Jim's Towing offers this safer option to get home 365 days a year. Just call 734-242-4500.

The move is an effort to prevent drunk driving. Each year, roughly 10,000 people are killed due to alcohol-related crashes in the U.S., making up nearly 30% of all traffic fatalities, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.