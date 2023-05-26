Grab your keys: Car dealership gears up for busy Memorial Day Weekend

Jim White Honda has brought in 30 new cars for Memorial Day weekend, which General Manager Chris Gomez said is one of the year's busiest days for car sales.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAUMEE, Ohio — While millions are set to hit the road for the Memorial Day holiday, others are planning to drive off the lot in a new ride, and car dealerships are waving them in.

Memorial Day is considered a prime time to head to the dealership. Jim White Honda General Manager Chris Gomez said that even though there are some supply chain issues, people will still be flocking to the lot for a new car.

Gomez said what draws people to the lot is the extra time they get off of work. Many of the sales and specials the dealership has are month-to-month.

"Our biggest day ever was on a Memorial Day," Gomez said. "I think we did like 31 cars. I don't know if we'll have enough this year, but it's nice to just be here for the customers."

They have had to increase inventory for the extra foot traffic expected. There are about 150 new and used cars on the lot, which Gomez said many families come in together to browse through.

"We probably, in the last few days, have taken in another 30 cars," Gomez said. "And with inventory as high as it is, it gives customers an extra chance to grab some while they're available."

Gomez knows his employees need the time too, so they reduced their time open by three hours.

"It still gives customers a chance to get in and get their car for the holiday weekend and also gives us some time to get to our own families for cookouts," Gomez said.

Jason Hills is one of those fresh owners who got to take his own new car back to his wife Friday before the holiday weekend traffic. Hill has made Memorial Day his leasing holiday, and this year he's celebrating his third lease.

"We're able to get into something new every couple of years and we look forward to just having something nice to drive," Hills said.

Hitting their third lease, the Hills, a family of five with three growing boys, no longer needs the minivan. Hill said his wife wanted "something a little sporty" instead.