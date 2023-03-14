Jim White Honda trains employees in CPR after cardiac arrest at work

Jim White Honda in Maumee is making sure its workers are prepared in case of emergency after sales consultant Shayne Shoched suffered a cardiac arrest at work.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Shayne Shoched, a sales consultant at Jim White Honda in Maumee, suffered cardiac arrest while working on April 5, 2022. None of his coworkers or customers were able to perform CPR at the time. There wasn't an automated external defibrillator, or AED, available either.

"I got to work and very quickly went downhill," Shoched said. "I had gone outside to get some fresh air and realized I was getting worse. I came back inside and was told I had enough time to grab my chest, ask for help, and went down."

Shoched told WTOL 11 he credits police and their AED with saving his life. Now, Jim White Honda is making sure everyone knows what to do if it ever happens again.

"It's a big deal," fellow employee and new car sales manager Derek Becker said. "I think everyone should be CPR certified and trained in first aid and AED usage and how to use the machines. I was shocked at how easy it was to use the machines, it does go and walk you right through the process."

Jim White Honda employees said they learned the point of CPR is to keep blood flowing until medics arrive and start other life-saving treatments.

Many said they wish they would have learned sooner.

The dealership's goal now is to continue training opportunities like this one to make sure anyone can help and keeps their certifications current.