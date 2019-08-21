TOLEDO, Ohio — In celebration of 41 years of business and as a way to show their appreciation to their loyal customers, Jet's Pizza is offering a 41% off discount on all menu priced-pizza on August 26.

“We love to have some fun and shake things up a bit every year on our anniversary. It is the perfect opportunity for us to show some love back to our customers who have helped make Jet’s Pizza what it is today,” said John Jetts, president of Jet’s America, Inc.

Back in 1978 on August 26, brothers Eugene and John Jetts opened the first Jet's Pizza store in Sterling Heights, Michigan originally known as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria.

The pizza shop has now grown to more than 350 stores throughout 20 states and was ranked in 13th place in Pizza Today's 2018 top 100 pizza companies list, by gross sales.

The Jet's Pizza stores' locations in Toledo are listed below:

4733 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614

2903 Dorr St, Toledo, OH 43607

5392 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43623

You can also order online here for carry-out or delivery. To use the one-day-only promotion, sure to use the code JETS41.