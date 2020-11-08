Jet ski-motorcycle hybrid making waves on Toledo's roads

Wilfred Herring needed a project to stay busy during the pandemic. The final product now has folks turning their heads when they see it zooming down the road.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — In a summer that's been anything but typical, there's a new contraption that's driving the town crazy.

It's similar to a motorcycle. Check that...more like a boater-cycle.

"Quarantine hit. I didn't have any extracurricular activities, couldn't go to the gym anymore, so I figured I needed something fun to do. So I created this," said Wilfred Herring, 24, of Perrysburg.

His project is called the "Toledo Seascoot." It looks like a jet ski and acts like a motorized scooter.

"Essentially it's welded together with four different, multiple points," Herring said. "It's got turn signals, a headlight, a rear light and it is legal."

Herring built the Seascoot in his Perrysburg garage. It took two months from start to finish.

"It was just something that hasn't been done and I like to tinker and I've always been kind of an entrepreneur mindset and it's just something different you don't see every day," he said. "That's what kind of got me excited to do it."

Herring doesn't have a background in engineering. In fact, he works in Dana Incorporated's marketing department. This was purely a personal project, which was inspired by similar designs on the west coast. But here at home, there's nothing like it - exactly why it's already making waves.

"Quarantine has really slowed things down and seeing something driving down the road that puts a smile on their face," Herring said. "Whenever I'm riding around I see plenty of people smiling at me, taking pictures, and even on the way to this (interview), I saw people taking pictures and videos. So it's pretty cool to watch it (come to) fruition into what it is today."

The Seascoot can go up to 60 miles per hour, but Herring keeps it off the freeway just to be safe. Unfortunately, it's no longer a functioning jet ski. But Herring can only be a fish out of water for so long.

"I think the next project is going to be a floating picnic table with a trolling motor on the back," he said. "I want something to go around the lake and play some cards on top of the picnic table with family and friends."