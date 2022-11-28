Jerusalem Township Fire hosts Bike Build for kids in need

The fire department hosted its 5th annual Bike Build to donate brand new put-together bikes to kids as part of the LCCS holiday gift drive.

CURTICE, Ohio — Jerusalem Township Fire Department is helping the Community Center give good gifts to kids this holiday season.

One of the most popular Christmas gifts is a brand new bicycle, however, bikes can be expensive. Especially during a time when prices are going up on almost everything.

That's why the fire department hosted its 5th annual Bike Build to donate brand new put-together bikes to kids in need as part of the LCCS holiday gift drive.

"I think we all have memories of childhood where you maybe receive that shiny bicycle for the first time and you remember that forever and we just want these children to experience that too," said Clare Armbuster, president of Friends of Lucas County Children Services. "Because they had some hardships in their life and they deserve have a wonderful Christmas also."

There will be an extensive holiday gift drive to collect for more than 2,000 children.

More information on how to donate can be found here.