Jerry City father, husband and good Samaritan clears snow for neighbors in need after storm

For Ron Williams, helping out his neighborhood is about family and community, no matter how big the job may be.

JERRY CITY, Ohio — While some of you are still busy clearing the snow from your cars or driveways after Monday's snowstorm, there are others making sure it's a community effort.

Ron Williams of Jerry City says he knows he's physically capable, so why shouldn't he be the one to do it.

"I got up on Tuesday morning after the snow had kinda tapered off and I cleaned the driveways in the area and then, my wife and I took off for a drive in the country to see if anybody was in need," said Williams.

He also has a full plate between being a husband, a father and working full-time but he didn't let that stop him from volunteering his free time at no cost.

Williams helped clear about five homes in the area.

One of those was Roy Lanham's home across the street.

"I didn't even ask him to do it. He just did it out of his, the goodness of his heart. And both my wife and I really appreciate this. I mean it would've taken me a long, long time and at my age I'm, you know, slowing down quite a bit," said Lanham.

"Snow is definitely scary. Mother nature is not something that you mess with. It's definitely unpredictable. I know myself, I enjoy driving through the snow but it can be very dangerous at times too. You've got to be smart," added Williams.

It's also dangerous to people who may not be able to leave the comfort of their home and shovel themselves.

"Oh, I think they're all like me, real grateful for them doing this. You know, even the neighbor here. He did all this. He works long hours over here and he opened up quite an area for him. Yeah, I know all the neighbors really appreciate Ron for doing all this," said Lanham.

For Williams, it's about family and community, no matter how big the job.

"Keeping families warm. Keeping them safe. Don't want anybody to be trapped in the house, whether it's an emergency where responders need to come in, or they need to leave for groceries or other family members. It's really just making sure that everybody can do what they need to do," said Williams.