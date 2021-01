The local Black-owned bakery will reopen in February at 3059 W. Bancroft St. next to University Barber Shop.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A big move for a downtown bakery will bring some sweet treats to west Toledo, right near the University of Toledo campus.

Jera's Heavenly Sweet is moving to 3059 W. Bancroft St. next to University Barber Shop. The Black-owned, local bakery was formerly located at One Seagate but will now reopen at the new location in February.