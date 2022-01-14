Dolly Parton-inspired 'Strawberry Pretzel Pie' ice cream returning to Jeni's

People can pre-order up to two pints of the ice cream. Pre-orders will start being shipped in April.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Dolly Parton are reuniting to bring back the 'Strawberry Pretzel Pie' ice cream.

The ice cream company announced customers can pre-order pints starting on Friday. They will start being shipped out in April.

The ice cream is made with layers of salty pretzel streusel, cream cheese ice cream and strawberry sauce.

To celebrate @dollyparton’s new novel (co-authored w/ @JP_Books) and companion album—both titled Run, Rose, Run—we’ve partnered again! Only online: Get Strawberry Pretzel Pie AND a Jeni’s exclusive digital version of the album w/ a bonus track you can’t get anywhere else. pic.twitter.com/vBlFti0pQb — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) January 14, 2022

Proceeds from the sale of the ice cream will benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The ice cream sold out when it launched in April 2021. People can buy up to two pints on Jeni’s website.

Parton fans can also pre-order an exclusive extended version of Dolly’s new album “Run, Rose, Run” which is a companion album for her upcoming novel. Digital versions of the album will be released on March 4 and Parton’s novel will be released three days later.