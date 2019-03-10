TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're struggling for Christmas present ideas, look no further - Jeff Dunham is coming to the Huntington Center!

Dunham is bringing all of his irreverent cohorts - Peanut, Walter, Jose Jalapeno, Bubba J and Achmed the Dead Terrorist - to the Glass City on Dec. 28.

He will also introduce a new character to his troupe named Larry.

Tickets for the show go on sale Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. in the Jeff Dunham website.

And here's a fun fact for you: Jeff Dunham was the first act to perform at the Huntington Center.

If you can't make the Toledo show, Dunham will be around the area at other venues including: the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne on Oct. 24 , the Memorial Civic Center in Canton on Oct. 26, Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Dec. 30 and the Nutter Center in Dayton on Mar. 19, 2020