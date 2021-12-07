Jeep worker found dead Monday at Toledo plant

Stellantis released a statement Tuesday morning saying the employee was found Monday about 4 p.m. at the complex. Production was not running at the time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Jeep employee was found dead at the plant Monday.

Stellantis released a statement Tuesday morning saying the employee was found about 4 p.m. at the complex. Production was not running at the time.

"We are cooperating with the Toledo Police Department in their investigation and have made arrangements to provide counseling support for our employees," said Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson.

The automaker declined to release the identity of the person or any other details about the incident.