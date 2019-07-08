TOLEDO, Ohio — We are just three days from the start of this year's Jeep Fest where tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to downtown Toledo to show off and take in the Glass City's most notable icon.

One employee at the FCA plant in north Toledo would likely give anyone a run for their money when it comes to pride in his product.



Steve Derian has worked at the plant for six years. He's on the lines every day, often racking up 60 hours a week in that facility.

"Being born and raised here in Toledo, it's... Jeep is Toledo," Derian said.



That will be evident this weekend -- when the home of the Jeep, becomes the gathering place for Jeepers across the continent.



This vehicle is as much of a lifestyle as it is a mode of transportation. For Derian, whose blood, sweat and tears are poured into just about every one of the Wranglers and Gladiators, he has an immense feeling of fulfillment.



"Oh, a lot of pride," he said. "I mean, you've got thousands of Jeeps downtown. I mean, what else can you ask for? Everything, all your hard work that you put in, 60 hours a week, it's all shown in one day."



It's also personal for Derian. His job as a backup team leader at the Jeep plant often extends beyond the ordinary 40-hour workweek.



"Gives me a lot of pride. And especially, you know, with my kids," Derian said. "Every time we see a Jeep going down the road, that's the first thing they say is, 'Dad, did you build that?' And it's kind of cool to say, 'Yeah. I did.'"

A feeling of satisfaction – his kids' ooh's and aah's solidify his work is all worth it.



And the cherry on top: he'll head to work tomorrow, knowing his family at the plant has that same sentiment of fulfillment.



"Everybody here has a lot of pride in the JT (Gladiator) truck that we build," he said.

Derian said the best thing about the Jeep Gladiator is the ability to take the doors and roof off of a truck, something that can't be done with other pickups on the market.

The Gladiator will be on display at Jeep Fest this year for the first time ever.