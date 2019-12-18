TOLEDO, Ohio — The announcement of the $40 million Jeep museum coming to Toledo is creating buzz around town and city officials and Jeep aren't the only ones excited about this new offering.

Wheelin' On The Rocks bar in north Toledo opened up earlier this year. It is built solely around a love for Jeep and owners. Many local Jeep lovers stressed that Toledo is the perfect place for a museum.

"Couldn't think of a better place in the whole world to put a jeep museum, you know Toledo is Jeep," Glass City Crawlers jeep club member Erica Scharer said.

"About time," Jeep owner of 15 years Mark Kinsey said. "Jeep has been so much of this community."

Many Jeep owners at the bar said the company is ingrained in the community and part of the city's identity.

"We need something like this in Toledo to represent," Wheelin' On The Rocks owner Crissy Antoine said. "You know, Jeeps are made and built here by the great people that work here and live here for years and hopefully years to come."

When asked why Jeeps have such a cult following, owners stressed they can customize the vehicles in whatever way they want.

"I think it is the most fun vehicle in the world," Scharer said.

"You're going to take yours and you're just going to empty," Kinsey added. "Just, empty, every, pocket, jeep. And you're going to build your own."

"You're able to do like different modifications to make it your very own," Antoine said. "And it's one of the only vehicles. You can do that modifications yourself."

As excited as jeep fanatics are for the museum, they do have a suggestion for an addition to the upcoming museum. Kinsey added that the local area needs a legal off-road park.

"I think it really opens up the off road community," Antoine said. "And I think people will be a lot more impressed with their new jeeps if they see what it can actually do off road.'

ProMedica announced the museum will open in 2022 but the location won't be revealed until 2020.

