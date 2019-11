TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is in the hospital after an early morning crash in west Toledo on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the 1900 block of Sylvania near Upton around 2 a.m.

Police say the woman was driving a Jeep when she hit a parked Cadillac and flipped upside down.

The woman was trapped in the Jeep before crews could get her out and take her to the hospital.

Her injuries are not believed to be serious.