DETROIT — The Toledo-made Jeep Gladiator captured top honors in Detroit on Monday, being named the 2020 North American Truck of the Year.

"What’s not to like about a pickup truck with not only a soft-top removable roof but even removable doors? If you want massive cargo-hauling capability or the ability to tow 10,000 pounds, buy something else,” said longtime automotive journalist John Voelcker, quoted in the award announcement. “The eagerly awaited Gladiator is a one-of-a-kind truck, every bit the Jeep its Wrangler sibling is … but with a pickup bed. How could you possibly get more American than that?"

Gladiator was chosen from a pool of three finalists, beating out the Ford Ranger and the Ram Heavy Duty truck.

The Chevy Corvette Stingray stood out among finalists that included the Hyundai Sonata and the Toyota Supra.

“A mid-engine Corvette was a huge risk for Chevy’s muscle-car icon. They nailed it. Stunning styling, interior, and performance for one-third of the cost of comparable European exotics,” said Henry Payne, auto critic for The Detroit News.

The Telluride, in the increasingly popular utility segment, took honors over the Hyundai Palisade and the Lincoln Aviator.

“The Telluride’s interior layout and design would meet luxury SUV standards, while its refined drivetrain, confident driving dynamics and advanced technology maintain the premium experience,” said Karl Brauer, Executive Publisher at Cox Automotive. “Traditional SUV brands take note: there’s a new star player on the field.”

The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar, according to the NACTOY organization.