Officials: Jeep Fest 2023 attended by 72K people, tens of thousands of ducks distributed

In a meeting with county commissioners, event organizers said this year's event brought in people, money and lots and lots of ducks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In a meeting with Lucas County Commissioners Tuesday morning, Jeep Fest organizers broke down the numbers of the 2023 festivities, including attendance figures, money generated and - perhaps what most people wonder - how many iconic rubber ducks were distributed.

According to event officials, 72,000 people attended Jeep Fest on the weekend of Aug. 4, up from 70,000 in 2022. Attendance has nearly doubled since the first Jeep Fest in 2016, which saw approximately 40,000 visitors.

Officials also estimated the event brought $5.1 million into the county over the course of the three days of festivities. As for the parade, 1,500 Jeeps participated in the "crawl" downtown, and about 50,000 rubber ducks - a staple among Jeep enthusiasts - were distributed.

In light of its success, Jeep Fest is slated to return again in 2024. Organizers said during the meeting next year's Jeep Fest will kick off on Aug. 2.

The Jeep is an integral part of Toledo history and culture, which is reflected in events like Jeep Fest that celebrate more than 80 years of production in the city. In 2019, healthcare company ProMedica said they planned to spearhead a Jeep museum in Toledo alongside several other organizations. While the organization said the museum was planned to open in 2022, it has not yet come to fruition.

WTOL 11 asked county commissioners about the status of the Jeep Museum during Tuesday's meeting; commissioners said they would still support the museum if Stellantis, the company that owns the Jeep brand, was still interested.