Jeep crashes into house on Fassett, comes within inches of hitting occupant inside

The vehicle drove into a back corner of the house, located between Oak and Miami streets.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Jeep crashed into the back of a house in east Toledo early Thursday morning. Residents of the house - two upstairs and one downstairs at the time - were shaken up but uninjured.

The incident happened at a house on Fassett Street between Oak and Miami streets around 5:30 a.m.

According to the homeowner, a resident who was downstairs was just inches from being hit. That person had to be rescued through a window after the Wrangler drove into the home.

Neighbors say they heard the crash and the driver tried to flee the scene. The Jeep drove into the back corner/side area of the house. The side of a fence at the house is also damaged.

Just before 6 a.m., westbound Fassett was open but eastbound Fassett was closed.