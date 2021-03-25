Jeep crashes into house on Fassett, comes within inches of hitting occupant inside

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Jeep crashed into the back of a house in east Toledo early Thursday morning. Residents of the house - two upstairs and one downstairs at the time - were shaken up but uninjured.
The incident happened at a house on Fassett Street between Oak and Miami streets around 5:30 a.m.
According to the homeowner, a resident who was downstairs was just inches from being hit. That person had to be rescued through a window after the Wrangler drove into the home.
Neighbors say they heard the crash and the driver tried to flee the scene. The Jeep drove into the back corner/side area of the house. The side of a fence at the house is also damaged.
Just before 6 a.m., westbound Fassett was open but eastbound Fassett was closed.
The Jeep Wrangler was taken away on a flatbed just before 6:30 a.m. There are no arrests confirmed or information available yet on the driver. We'll work to keep you updated on air and online with new information.