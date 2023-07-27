Jazz in the Garden at Toledo Botanical Garden canceled because of storm damage

The 6:30 p.m. show featuring the Cakewalkin' Jass Band has been canceled.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired July 27, 2023.

Metroparks Toledo officials have canceled the Jazz in the Garden event scheduled to happen at the at the Toledo Botanical Garden Thursday evening because of flooding and damage from storms.

The event had been scheduled to feature the Cakewalkin' Jass Band at 6:30 p.m. at the park. Last week's event also was canceled due to poor weather.

The concert series is scheduled to continue each Thursday through Sept. 7.

Severe weather, including heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds moved through the Toledo metro area Wednesday night.

Many area residents woke up to downed tree branches and standing water.

On Wednesday night, in the hours after the storms rolled through, as many as 25,500 Toledo Edison customers were without power.

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.