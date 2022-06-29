Officials release new details, bodycam footage from deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker

Jayland Walker was shot and killed by police following a vehicle and foot pursuit on June 27. Authorities said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

AKRON, Ohio — Officials from the City of Akron are holding a press conference Sunday nearly a week after the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker.

City officials are expected to release new details and bodycam footage from when Walker was fatally shot by officers.

WARNING: The video is expected to show violent and potentially graphic content that some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Walker was shot and killed by Akron police following a vehicle and foot pursuit on June 27. Authorities said he died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation into the death of Walker at the request of Akron police. The findings of his death were announced Wednesday by the Medical Examiners Office in Summit County.

Authorities said police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Walker, an Akron resident, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, but he drove off and fired a shot during the subsequent car chase.

Walker eventually slowed down his vehicle and jumped out as it continued to move. Officers then chased him on foot into a parking lot, where authorities say Walker created a “deadly threat” that led to officers shooting him shortly after 1 a.m.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the incident or said how many officers fired shots, citing the ongoing investigation. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice in such cases.