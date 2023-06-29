Toledo's Jared Anderson visits young boxers ahead of fight Saturday

Anderson is gearing up to fight Charles Martin on July 1 at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo native and heavyweight boxer Jared 'Big Baby' Anderson is just days away from his match-up.

While he's in town gearing up for the big fight, he also spent some time with a group of local kids. Ones who are aspiring to be just like him.

Between warm-ups and sparring, local boxers at the Believe Center had a special guest drop by.

"I've never met anybody that's like pro boxing or anything like that so it's pretty exciting," said Sophia Billman, whose been boxing for two years.

"To see the hometown boy that's about to be the heavyweight champion of the world -- that was incredible," local Lance Chaney said.

Anderson is looking forward to fighting Charles Martin at the Huntington Center. And while he's back in his hometown, he says he likes being able to spend time with other young boxers.

"I'm happy that I can be a great role model for them and inspire them to do better and be better kids so that we can stop the violence in the city," said Anderson.

For a lot of the kids, Anderson is one of their role models. He came from this area and now his fight will be on the big screen.

They know they can follow in his footsteps.

"I could be like him. I just think to myself, I could be just like him and [I've just got to] work harder," local boxer, James Bragg said.

"To think one day that he used to be like us here. He was a kid who wanted to dream too, so it could happen for anybody," Billman said.

Anderson says he doesn't remember people coming to speak to him when he was young. That's why he does it now.

He wants to inspire kids and hopes his journey can teach other young boxers to keep going, especially when times get tough.

"There's plenty of times where I've wanted to give up on this," Billman said. "I guess in life, boxing teaches you not to give up and stuff. I wanted to give up so many times. But at the same time, I've put so much work into this, there's no way I could do that."

Aside from Anderson's fight, two other local boxers will be fighting.

The showdown between Anderson and Martin will take place on Saturday, July 1, at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo.