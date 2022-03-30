Jamesiha Taylor's family asking for someone to be held responsible for her death

A spokesperson for her family says they want answers about her death in her jail cell while on a waitlist for mental health treatment.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A spokesperson for the family of Jamesiha Taylor, the woman found dead inside her jail cell Friday, says they are looking for answers to how this happened.

"When you hear about people found inside jails dead, you still have to make sure that we do a thorough investigation and make sure we take things serious when we hear that," said Gerald Rose, a spokesperson for the family and the founder of the New Order National Human Rights Organization.

Rose says he believes something needs to be done.

"Someone is at fault when it comes to what happened to her," Rose said.

The coroner has not released any autopsy results to provide a cause of death.

Taylor was on a waitlist to get into the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital.

A judge ordered her to get treatment after she was found unfit to stand trial.

Sheriff Mike Navarre says, unfortunately, the psychiatric hospital is the only place for people like Taylor to go.

Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine spoke about more mental health treatment during his State of the State.

Scott Sylak, the executive director of the mental health and recovery services board with Lucas County says Taylor's story is a reminder of the work that needs to be done.

"He spoke of the gap within our system and the Jamesiha Taylor case is an unfortunate outcome of our nation's inability to address some of these gaps," Sylak said.

Navarre says there is an ongoing investigation into Taylor's death. WTOL 11 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

Anyone experiencing a crisis can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.