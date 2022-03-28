Jamesiha Taylor on waiting list for psychiatric hospital at time of death

The Lucas County Coroner said an initial autopsy did not reveal a cause of death for the mother charged with stabbing her children.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Holland mother charged with stabbing her two children was on a waiting list for a psychiatric hospital when she was found dead in her jail cell last week, according to the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

Jamesiha Taylor, 28, was found dead Friday at the Lucas County Corrections Center. On March 10, a judge remanded Taylor to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital after determining Taylor was not fit for trial.

However the sheriff's office was notified there was a hold on female admissions. According to the sheriff's office, there are "several" female inmates waiting to be transferred to NOPH.

The sheriff's office also said Monday the Lucas County Coroner was not able to immediately determine a cause of death.

Taylor was being held on attempted murder charges following the initial incident, which occurred Jan. 13 in the 500 block of Banquot Way in Springfield Township.

Taylor called 911 from outside the Franklin Park Mall and told dispatchers she had stabbed her children, according to Navarre. In an audio recording of the 911 call, Taylor could be heard pleading for help. When officers arrived at the home, they found a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old suffering from stab wounds.