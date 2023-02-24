NBA star James Harden surprises MSU shooting victim

"Everything will work itself out, be strong," Harden says to Hao in a video. "You're alright. You'll be alright, I promise you are."

EAST LANSING, Mich. — One of the victims of the Michigan State University shooting received a surprise from one of his heroes last week.

John Hao, a 20-year-old international student from China, was shot in the back on Feb. 13, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

Along with visiting state parks and traveling, Hao is a big sports fan. He attends Detroit Pistons home games regularly, and his favorite NBA player is James Harden.

Harden, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, sent Hao game-worn shoes and FaceTimed with him last week. Harden told Hao to keep fighting and stay strong.

"Everything will work itself out, be strong," Harden says to Hao in a video of the call. "You're alright. You'll be alright, I promise you are."

Harden gave Hao his phone number and hopes to have him as a guest at one of his games someday.

"I love when you're smiling too. I love when you're smiling, alright?" Harden said after Hao grinned. "I'm with you."

A GoFundMe for Hao was started by his roommate. It has raised over $360,000 and will help support Hao and his family.

Last week, MSU officials announced all donations to the Spartan Strong fund will be used to cover funeral costs and hospital bills of the victims. The money will also go toward more mental health services for students and increased campus security measures.

To see the GoFundMe for Hao, click here.

