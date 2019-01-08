TOLEDO, Ohio — After being charged with an OVI, James Gee has been voted down as general manager of TARTA.

At a meeting on Thursday, the motion to terminate Gee as general manager was passed.

The motion for a separation agreement failed, and there was also no negotiation for a severance package.

Gee was placed on unpaid leave for two weeks after the incident to give TARTA time to make a decision.

READ MORE: TARTA general manager on unpaid leave for 2 weeks following OVI charges

He was arrested outside his home in Waterville on July 19.

Police body cam footage of the arrest shows Gee stumbling out of his car and admitting to drinking three beers.

The video also shows Gee having trouble doing simple tasks, such as walking and even talking. The police report notes Gee's speech was so slurred at times, officers had to ask him to repeat his answers.

WATCH: Body cam of the arrest of TARTA General Manager James Gee