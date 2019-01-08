TOLEDO, Ohio — After being charged with an OVI, James Gee has been voted down as general manager of TARTA.

At a meeting of board members on Thursday, the motion to terminate Gee as general manager passed unanimously.

The motion for a separation agreement failed, and there was also no negotiation for a severance package.

Gee was placed on unpaid leave after he was arrested outside his home on July 19.

Police body cam footage of the arrest shows Gee stumbling out of his car and admitting to drinking three beers.

The video also shows Gee having trouble doing simple tasks, such as walking and even talking. The police report notes Gee's speech was so slurred at times, officers had to ask him to repeat his answers.

WATCH: Body cam of the arrest of TARTA General Manager James Gee

Board members say Gee's termination is performance-based, but did not make it clear if their decision was directly related to his arrest.

TARTA Board of Trustees say Stacey Clink will continue to act as interim general manager. A search is underway for Gee's permanent replacement.

"The board is committed to the future of TARTA. The board is committed to the transit that the community both needs and deserves, and there is a lot of work to be done," said TARTA acting president Frank Frey.