TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department needs your help searching for missing 10-year-old.

Police say Jamar Winston is missing from the 300 block of Dennis Court.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, dark blue jeans and brown Nike Air shoes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 419-255-1111.

RELATED: Family searching for Toledo man missing for nearly a week

RELATED: Toledo Police: Missing 11-year-old found safe