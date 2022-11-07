Jake & Cooper's Bark Park opens in Oregon this week

The new dog park is named after Jacob Schaffer, who passed away after addiction and mental health struggles, and his dog Cooper.

OREGON, Ohio — A new dog park is opening this week in Oregon.

Jake & Cooper's Bark Park is located at 2960 Pickle Rd. and opens on Thursday. An event will be held at 3 p.m. at the entrance to the YMCA property.

A grand opening celebration is planned for next spring.

The new park sits on 2.3 acres of gated land and is divided between small and large dogs. The city of Oregon partnered with Toledo Unleashed for the project.

The park will operate similar to the Glass City Dog Park in Toledo. Yearly memberships will be available to dog owners and the park will be monitored on all business days.

The city planned the park after conversations with the Larry Schaffer family. Their son Jacob passed away in 2021 after struggles with addiction and mental health.

The park is named after him and his dog, an Australian Shepherd named Cooper.

The park will operate as a non-profit. The website barkpark4jake.com is under construction, but will eventually provide updates and ways to donate.

If you have immediate questions, call Larry Schaffer at 419-349-7981 or 419-698-4301.