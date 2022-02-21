Kid reporter Jaden Jefferson on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday

Jaden Jefferson and his family are hosting a watch party at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Black Kite Coffee.

In 2019 the nation was introduced to kid reporter from Toledo, Jaden Jefferson. He made several television appearances, including on The Ellen Show. Now Jaden will once again be on The Ellen Show airing Tuesday.

Jaden is now a teenager and continues to do what he loves -- cover his community. His social media platforms are active and consistently updated with news found in northwest Ohio and nationwide.

Though he had other television appearances, he says it was The Ellen Show that got him the nickname “the Ellen kid.” He shared that he is excited to have had the opportunity to be on the show once again.

“With an opportunity like this, you never expect to go back,” he said.

Like most journalists, Jaden confessed it can feel weird to be the story rather than being the person who tells the story. But Ellen DeGeneres has a way of making her guests comfortable, he said.

“Talking to Ellen is like talking to your best friend,” Jaden said.

Black Kite Coffee on Collingwood Avenue will host a watch party for the episode, which begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday and is open to anyone who would like to attend. Jaden shared he’s a little nervous about seeing viewers' reactions in person and how excited he is to watch the show with supporters and community members.

Jaden, who has become part of the local media landscape in Toledo, said he is grateful for all the opportunities and support he has received over the years from local media and journalists.

He believes it’s up to the current journalists to inspire and support the next generation.