8th grade football game in Jackson, Mich. paused, stadium locked down after shots fired in vicinity

Team members were released and the game resumed after an "all clear" was given by Jackson police.

JACKSON, Mich — An eighth grade football game in Jackson, Michigan, was locked down Tuesday evening after shots were fired "from an unknown location in the area of the stadium," according to a message from Tecumseh Middle School Superintendent Rick Hilderley sent to parents.

Jackson police later gave an "all clear" and the game between Tecumseh Middle School and Jackson Middle School at Parkside resumed, according to a Facebook post from Jackson Middle School Assistant Superintendent Kriss Giannetti.

According to an earlier post from Giannetti, players, coaches and officials were relocated to the locker rooms and Jackson police were "on site at the stadium to provide safety for our fans in the stands."

The stadium and surrounding area were put under a "Shelter in Place Mode" and no one was "permitted to enter or exit the stadium," according to Giannetti's post.

