Another election day has arrived!

Ohio voters are heading to the polls today -- May 7, 2019 -- to decide a series of issues, including mayor and council votes and school levies and funding issues

There's a lot to take in, but we've got your back.

WHEN CAN I VOTE?

The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. throughout Ohio.

WHERE IS MY POLLING LOCATION?

Not sure where you're supposed to vote? CLICK HERE to find your polling place.

WHAT RACES ARE ON THE BALLOT?

Here's some of what you'll see if you're voting in Ohio and Michigan today:

Bowling Green and Fostoria hold primary election for mayor and council positions

Swanton and McComb school districts renewal levy

School funding issues in Monroe and Lenawee Counties

READ MORE: Tuesday is Election Day in Ohio

READ MORE: Several changes in effect for Michigan voters on Tuesday's Election Day

WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING SO I CAN VOTE?

You need to have a form of ID with you to cast a ballot on election day. Acceptable forms of identification include the following (as listed by the Secretary of State's site):

- An unexpired Ohio driver's license or state identification card with present or former address so long as the voter's present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct.

- A military identification.

- A photo identification that was issued by the United States government or the state of Ohio that contains the voter's name and current address with an expiration date that has not passed.

- An original or copy of a current utility bill with the voter's name and present address.

- An original or copy of a current bank statement with the voter's name and present address.

- An original or copy of a current government check with the voter's name and present address.

- An original or copy of a current paycheck with the voter's name and present address.

- An original or copy of a current other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by the board of elections) that shows the voter's name and present address.

WHAT IF I FORGET MY ID?

You can cast a provisional ballot by providing your Ohio driver's license or state identification number OR the last four digits of your Social Security number. "Once the information is reviewed and verified by the board of elections, your ballot will be counted."

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Michigan voters now can get same-day registration and no-reason absentee ballots. Voters who register on Election Day can vote absentee from the clerk's office or take a receipt verifying their registration to their polling place.

Voters still need to request an absentee ballot, even though no reason needs to be given for requesting one.

The process for requesting a ballot is:

Obtain an absentee ballot application. Download an absentee voter ballot application on the Michigan Voter Information Center, www.michigan.gov/elections. City and township clerks also have copies.

Mail or deliver the application to your township or city clerk. Requests must be received by your clerk by 5 p.m. May 3.

You have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to complete the ballot and return it to the clerk's office.

Other constitutional amendments in effect are residents' rights to:

A secret ballot

Timely distribution of absentee ballots to military personnel or those living overseas

Straight-party voting

Automatic registration

Registration by mail up to 15 days before an election

Statewide audit of election results

Ohio voters, view your sample ballot HERE.