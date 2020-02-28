TOLEDO, Ohio — If he takes himself back to his father's youth, Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd realizes he likely wouldn't be walking in a fire chief's shoes.

His department almost didn't see him.

"I can remember at times going to some stations and being the only black person, you walk into the kitchen and everybody gets up and leaves," Byrd said. "It's a fact. It happened."

Brian Byrd joined the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department in 1988, just 50 years after the department hired its first African-American firefighter, Alfred L. Stuart, in 1938.

Just a year after he was hired, Byrd recounts an honest conversation he had with a fellow firefighter. That open conversation led to the firefighter admitting he'd disown his daughter if she dated a black man.

"By the time that person retired, he saw it as a compliment, but he stated to me that 'I'd be okay if it was you," Byrd said ruefully.

It was ugly racism. Yet for Byrd, it was losing its edge.

By 2020, he believes the fire department has grown. Yet the self-induced pressure to always have to be better than everyone else, to feel like your margin for error is smaller because you're different, still lingers.

"It's self-induced because of history," he said.

Byrd isn't alone in this mindset.

"I feel like since finishing the academy and graduating, my self confidence has definitely improved. But it's definitely always something I'm going to have to work on," Nadia Coleman said.

Rookie firefighter Nadia Coleman celebrated her one-year firefighting anniversary Feb. 28. Her anniversary means the world to her: a representation of how hard she's worked.

Yet this light-skinned, freckled rookie often wonders: what do you do when you feel like an outsider in your own community?

"It's always been an internal struggle for me, because I'm mixed," she said. "My mom is white, my dad is black. It's always a sense of feeling like I'm not black enough."

She's not the only one who sometimes feels like she doesn't measure up.

"It can be very lonely, very lonely," Byrd paused, then smiled. "I have a good support system at home so that helps, and the support I've received from across the board from 99-percent of people on the job has gotten me through that to, so I gotta thank them."

For the veteran and the rookie, Black History Month means lifting up those around you.

For Chief Byrd, that means provoking honest conversations and education that doesn't start and stop with a month.

"If we aren't going to address the ugliness of it on a year-round basis, and not just talk about the good things during Black History Month, we're going to have slow progress," he said adamantly.

For Coleman, it's encouraging the next generation of rookies like herself to follow their dreams.

"Talk about it. Speak about it. Be about it. Don't let people's negativity affect you. You'll make it to where you need to be," Coleman encouraged.

She then paused, "When people look at me, even though they may not like me or my personality, they can't say I don't know my job."

Coleman may not realize it, but that's exactly the mantra Chief Byrd wants every rookie to adopt.

"Take away somebody's ability to say you don't know how to do your job," he said. "People can't take away your accomplishments. They can say and feel however they want to feel on their own, but they can never say you didn't and can't do your job."

At day's end, both the veteran and the rookie choose to identify with something they say is deeper: the badge they put on at 0700.