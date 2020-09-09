IT and software engineers: the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic

The IT team at Bowling Green State University installed cameras in 250 classrooms to make remote learning a possibility

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Nurses, doctors and police officers are just a few people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. But people who work in IT and computer engineering have also been incredibly important over the past few months.



"One of best parts about IT or the worst parts of IT is that if you're doing your job well nobody notices, it's just a smooth thing and nobody sees anything. The task we faced was pretty challenging,” said Patrick Lisk, the Manager of Academic Technology Support at Bowling Green State University.



Lisk has been busy nonstop since March. This summer his team had the responsibility of making sure classes could continue in the fall, with whatever plan the university decided on.



“My team and the general client services area in ITS had to install cameras and microphones in 250 rooms across campus, which took 45 minutes to an hour per room,” he said.



Right now 10 to 15% of classes at BGSU are an in-person hybrid model, meaning some students are in the classroom and some are remote.



Some classes require certain software, meaning students must remotely connect to on campus computers.

Additionally, making sure the university was able to handle so many people on their server at a time was another challenge.



“Now we have students that are not just at home on the network we also have students on our residence halls connecting into classes that are remote. So not only do I have the classroom computer connecting and broadcasting but I have multiple students across campus then connecting back in remotely,” said Lisk.



During the first five days of classes, Lisk estimates they responded to about 100 calls in various classrooms have technology issues, which he considers a win.