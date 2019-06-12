ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — Margaretta High School officials have confirmed an isolated case of the mumps at their school.

The district's school officials sent a one call message Thursday to parents informing them about the case.

In the message they asked that parents go to the district's Facebook page as of Thursday evening and to go to their website Friday morning after 9 a.m. for more information pertaining to symptoms of the mumps disease.

Dennis Mock, Margaretta School District's Superintendent said the high school student tested positive for the disease Thursday but has not been at school since earlier in the week.

Mock added that the school did a deep clean and will be open Friday.

Parents who have had their students exempted from vaccines were contacted individually about the mumps case.

The CDC reports that since January 1 to October 11 2019, eight states and the District of Columbia in the U.S. reported mumps infections in 2,618 people to CDC.

A description of the mumps on the CDC's website says: "Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by a virus. It typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Then most people will have swelling of their salivary glands. This is what causes the puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw."

You can find more information on the mumps, such as vaccines, signs and symptoms from the CDC here.