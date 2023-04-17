Otsego High School teen receives life-saving liver transplant after months on registry list

Isabella Diaz was battling end-stage liver disease. She was on the transplant list for months until a gift from a 17-year-old in Philadelphia changed her life.

HASKINS, Ohio — It's a story that's come full circle for an Otsego High School teen who received a liver this month on Good Friday. It just so happened to happen during Donate Life Month, too.

After months of being on the transplant list and over 80 applications, they were finally able to receive the gift of a lifetime for Isabella at the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.

Isabella's mother, Jenn Diaz, said her daughter had been suffering from a protein deficiency in her liver called Alpha-1 Anti Trypsin Deficiency since she was 6 weeks old.

Jenn adopted Isabella at birth, knowing Isabella would eventually need a transplant just like her biological mother, but she didn't think that the need would come so soon.

Jenn shared the desperate need for a new liver as Isabella's condition grew worse. Her liver failure was affecting her memory due to the ammonia being built up in her body.

She was put on the national transplant registry days after our interview in September, but it wasn't until this month that the family received the lifesaving gift of a liver. It was from Philadelphia and a family who lost their 17-year-old son.