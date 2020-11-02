TOLEDO, Ohio — Working at a zoo seems like such a fun job. If that's your dream, the Toledo Zoo might just make it come true!

The Zoo is hosting a job fair next month to fill more than 200 part-time and seasonal positions.

They are looking for friendly, outgoing individuals with customer-focused attitudes to fill a variety of guest service positions.

Those positions include:

Full-time

Front of house catering manager

Bird curator

Part-time

Back of house catering

Concessions crew

Back of house catering supervisor

Front of house catering crew

Security

Education programmer

Grounds crew

Most positions require a minimum age of 16; however, some require candidates to be 21 with a valid driver's license.

Those interested must be able to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays. Some positions may also require working in all weather conditions, the ability to stand for extended periods of time and extensive walking on Zoo grounds.

The job fair will be held March 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Zoo's Malawi Event Center. Attendees should park in the Anthony Wayne Trial parking lot and enter through the main gates.

Zoo and admission fees will not apply. Business casual attire is preferred, and attendees should bring a professional resume or completed Zoo application.

The last walk-in time will be 6:45 p.m.