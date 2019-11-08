Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a house fire on North Michigan Street at 3:31 a.m. and also found an explosion damaged the rear of the house.

No one was injured in the incident, and investigators are working to determine whether the structure was a vacant home. When fire crews arrived, heavy fire covered all sides of the house, which left crews unable to enter the structure.

After evaluating the structure, it appears there was an explosion at the rear of the building, which damaged the foundation and rear wall. Investigators are looking into the cause of the explosion. They are currently unsure if the explosion happened before the fire or as a result of the fire.

The house had heavy damages to interior and exterior. Fire crews contained the blaze and were letting it burn until a demolition crew arrives.