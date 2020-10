The fire caused damage to a house on the 300 block of Rockingham. Residents say that someone had recently threatened to set their home on fire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a suspicious house fire that happened overnight in central Toledo on the 300 block of Rockingham.

According to officials at the scene, flames were showing on the outside of the home when they arrived. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Residents told WTOL that someone had recently threatened to set their home on fire. An investigator is looking into their claims.