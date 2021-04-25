Investigator lays out case on podcast in Dee Warner disappearance case

Attorney Billy Little was hired by members of Warner's family. They will present their findings to the Lenawee County Sheriff in the hopes an arrest will be made.

TIPTON, Mich — Editor's note: The above video is from a story that aired on April 23, 2022.



Ever since the disappearance of Dee Warner from her Lenawee County farm in 2021, family and friends have been praying for answers as to what happened to her.

On Mother's Day evening, Billy Little Jr., an investigator and attorney who was hired by members of Warner’s family, laid out his case against a person he says is responsible for Warner’s disappearance.

Little, who is a capital case attorney, presented what he called his “closing argument” on the Interview Room podcast.

Little’s presentation lasted for about an hour and included photographs and slides with almost exclusively circumstantial evidence.

WTOL 11 is not naming the person Little says is responsible for Warner’s disappearance, but we are providing a link to the Interview Room podcast.

After the podcast, the family says they will meet with the Lenawee County Sheriff to present him with enough evidence to make an arrest in the case.

Little and Warner’s family will hold a press conference on Monday with Little.

Dee Warner went missing on April 25, 2021.

She has not been seen or heard from since, including on social media.

In October, the house and property where Warner lived was searched by the FBI and other law enforcement organizations, but nothing was found.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Dee Warner is asked to call the Lenawee County Sheriff's Dept. at 517-263-0524.